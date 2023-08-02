NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for eradicating poliovirus

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Coordinator Dr Shahzad Baig on Wednesday said that with the cooperation of all concerned departments, the hard work of the polio teams, and the sacrifices of security forces and frontline workers, poliovirus is under control in the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Coordinator Dr Shahzad Baig on Wednesday said that with the cooperation of all concerned departments, the hard work of the polio teams, and the sacrifices of security forces and frontline workers, poliovirus is under control in the country.

He expressed these views while briefing the journalists about the overall situation and the challenges of the poliovirus in the Emergency Operation Center Balochistan. Coordinator Provincial Emergency Operations Center Balochistan, Syed Zahid Shah, Senior Advisor WHO Dr. Arshad Qudoos, and health specialist UNICEF, Dr. Abdul Aziz were also present at the occasion.

"The eradication of polio is inevitable in the country, with collective efforts 99 percent of the polio cases have been eradicated whereas the remaining ones will be dealt with till the end of this year," he said.

"The whole world is polio free except for two countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan whereas a goal has been set to make the world polio-free by 2026," he said and added that Balochistan is Polio free for the last two years and on a national level only two cases have been registered.

"370000 workers are working in the country for the eradication of polio and we will be successful in the mission soon," he said and added that Pakistan will be soon among the polio-free countries.

He said that the polio program is a systematic campaign in which the campaign is conducted simultaneously throughout the country. So far 66 people, including polio workers and security personnel, have sacrificed their lives in terrorist incidents during the campaign.

"By making Pakistan a polio-free country, our neighbouring Afghanistan will also benefit because there is a high movement in both countries, due to which there is a fear of the virus spreading freely," he said and added that while all other institutions have played a full role in the eradication of polio, the role of the religious scholars cannot be denied. He said that they have given full support and assistance at every stage. Thanks to this, Pakistan will soon become a polio-free country.

He said that the major obstacle to the eradication of polio is negative propaganda for which the role of media is important, therefore media should support the government's efforts to eradicate polio by spreading awareness to the masses.