NEOC Issues Extreme Weather Advisory For Punjab, Islamabad, Northern Region
Published April 18, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) NDMA's National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has issued a weather advisory warning of potentially severe weather conditions expected to affect parts of Punjab and Islamabad within the next 12 hours.
A westerly disturbance is likely to cause unstable weather across several regions, bringing heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, windstorms, and isolated hailstorms. Areas likely to be affected are Pothohar region, particularly Islamabad and Rawalpindi as well as districts of Upper Punjab such as Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, and Jhelum. Central Punjab areas including Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Jhang, Khushab, Mianwali, Lahore, Narowal, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Sheikhupura may also experience significant weather activity during this period.
The NEOC has anticipated that heavy rain and strong winds may lead to the falling of weak trees and could cause temporary power outages. Windstorms and hail may damage poorly constructed buildings, rooftops, vehicles, and power infrastructure. Additionally, hailstorms could pose serious risks to standing crops.
NEOC has also cautioned of a potential rapid rise in water flows and the risk of localized flash flooding in streams and nullahs of Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Chitral, Mansehra, Khurram, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, and Neelum Valley during the active weather spell from April 18 to 20.
There is also a heightened risk of flash flooding in parts of Hazara and Malakand Divisions, particularly on the 18th and 20th of April, due to moderate to heavy rainfall.
NDMA has advised tourists and travelers to stay closely informed with the latest weather updates. People planning to travel are urged to check road conditions beforehand and avoid unnecessary movement during periods of heavy rain. Those living in or visiting landslide-prone areas should exercise caution and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.
NDMA, through its NEOC, continues to monitor the situation in real-time and is coordinating with provincial and district disaster management bodies to ensure prompt response and public safety. NDMA urges the public to use "Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App" to stay updated about weather updates before traveling.
