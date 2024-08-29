NEOC Issues Warning Of Tropical Storm For Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday issued an alert of a tropical storm anticipated in Sindh province as more heavy to very heavy rain wind and thunderstorms were in the next 24 hours.
"A deep depression over Rann Kuch, India is approaching west-southwest of Pakistan about 277 km southeast of Karachi. The system is likely to move west and southwest and convert into a tropical storm. Wind speeds are expected to reach 30-40 knots, gusting higher. The estimated central pressure is 990 hPa, with further changes expected over the next 24 hours," the NDMA news release said.
Under the influence of this weather system, wide spread rains, wind and thunder storms with very heavy to isolated heavy falls were likely in Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad districts and Karachi Division till August 31st with occasional gaps.
The storm is likely to result in urban flooding in the urban centers. Heavy rainfall is likely to trigger flash floods in local nullahs and hill torrents of the Balochistan in the coming days.
The NDMA urges all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of recent weather system. NDMA issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilized resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations. Fishermen and sailors are advised not to venture into open seas during these days.
"Residents of these areas are advised to remain vigilant and follow guidance from local authorities. Stay informed by keeping track of weather updates and alerts.
The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities. NDMA advises the public to stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports," the NDMA said.
