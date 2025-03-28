NEOC Launches Eid Mubarak Initiative
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) has launched the Eid Mubarak Initiative to control the spread of the wild poliovirus (WPV) across Pakistan.
This strategic initiative includes the deployment of polio vaccination teams at key transit points and the establishment of Eid mubarak stalls across the country.
To mitigate the risk of poliovirus transmission due to population movement from outbreak-prone districts, NEOC’s Eid Mubarak Stalls will be operational from March 25 to April 3, strategically placed in high-footfall areas such as major shopping malls and amusement parks in cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad.
These stalls aim to vaccinate children who may have missed recent immunisation campaigns or who are traveling before the next national polio drive in April 2025.
The initiative also focuses on raising awareness about polio immunisation through interactive sessions and engagement activities.
Parents, students, and community members visiting the stalls will have the opportunity to receive hands-on training in administering the polio vaccine, reinforcing their role in the fight against polio.
Additionally, children will receive small gifts and souvenirs to encourage participation.
The initiative is further strengthened by the involvement of female influencers, local officials, and key stakeholders who will advocate for polio vaccination and address public concerns.
With a total of 145 Eid Mubarak Stalls and 644 vaccination teams deployed nationwide, the campaign underscores Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating polio and safeguarding the health of its children.
The next nationwide campaign is scheduled from April 21 to 27, aiming to vaccinate 45.4 million children under the age of five across the country.
