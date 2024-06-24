NEOC of NDMA releases monsoon projection for key regions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday issued a comprehensive monsoon forecast, highlighting expected rainfall intensities and potential impacts across various regions of Pakistan for the month of July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday issued a comprehensive monsoon forecast, highlighting expected rainfall intensities and potential impacts across various regions of Pakistan for the month of July.

The forecast indicates that rainfall at isolated places of Mardan, Malakand and Hazara Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was expected in the third week of July while heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the fourth week of July, a news release said.

In the first and second week of July Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Gujranwala Districts of Punjab and capital territory, Islamabad will receive 15-50 mm rainfall at isolated places while in fourth week potential flooding in ICT, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Gujranwala & Faisalabad, hill torrents in DG Khan, moderate to heavy rains in Sahiwal, Multan & Bahawalpur is expected.

As per the latest projections from the NEOC Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Larkana & Sukkur districts of Sindh will receive 30-75 mm rainfall in the month of July while in second and fourth week of July heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in these areas.

In fourth week of July Astore District of Gilgit Baltisitan and isolated places of AJ&K to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, potential severe flooding in nullahs and rivers.

Moderate to very heavy rains may cause riverine and flash flooding, urban flooding, landslides in hilly areas, and potential GLOF events. In light of these projections, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), and other relevant line departments to remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any emergent situations. It is imperative for departments to ensure the pre-placement of machinery and the availability of relevant staff in vulnerable areas.

Local departments are urged to sensitize residents living along riverbanks and associated nullahs about the expected increase in water flows, and to facilitate timely evacuation of at-risk populations from low-lying and flood-prone areas as per evacuation plans. Additionally, citizens are advised to take extreme precautionary measures, such as staying away from electric poles and weak infrastructure, and refraining from driving or walking in waterways.