NEOC Of NDMA Releases Monsoon Projection For Key Regions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2024 | 08:46 PM
The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday issued a comprehensive monsoon forecast, highlighting expected rainfall intensities and potential impacts across various regions of Pakistan for the month of July
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday issued a comprehensive monsoon forecast, highlighting expected rainfall intensities and potential impacts across various regions of Pakistan for the month of July.
The forecast indicates that rainfall at isolated places of Mardan, Malakand and Hazara Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was expected in the third week of July while heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the fourth week of July, a news release said.
In the first and second week of July Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Gujranwala Districts of Punjab and capital territory, Islamabad will receive 15-50 mm rainfall at isolated places while in fourth week potential flooding in ICT, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Gujranwala & Faisalabad, hill torrents in DG Khan, moderate to heavy rains in Sahiwal, Multan & Bahawalpur is expected.
As per the latest projections from the NEOC Mirpurkhas, Karachi, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Larkana & Sukkur districts of Sindh will receive 30-75 mm rainfall in the month of July while in second and fourth week of July heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in these areas.
In fourth week of July Astore District of Gilgit Baltisitan and isolated places of AJ&K to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, potential severe flooding in nullahs and rivers.
Moderate to very heavy rains may cause riverine and flash flooding, urban flooding, landslides in hilly areas, and potential GLOF events. In light of these projections, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), and other relevant line departments to remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any emergent situations. It is imperative for departments to ensure the pre-placement of machinery and the availability of relevant staff in vulnerable areas.
Local departments are urged to sensitize residents living along riverbanks and associated nullahs about the expected increase in water flows, and to facilitate timely evacuation of at-risk populations from low-lying and flood-prone areas as per evacuation plans. Additionally, citizens are advised to take extreme precautionary measures, such as staying away from electric poles and weak infrastructure, and refraining from driving or walking in waterways.
Recent Stories
Malaysia to host 3-day Pakistani Tape Ball Cricket contest
Country Director WB callas on Planning Minister
CM reviews school reorganization program
Finance Bill 2024: Senate proposes 128 recommendations to National Assembly
Heat wave returns
PCB chairman stresses strengthening domestic cricket
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia opt to bowl first against India
Administration discusses arrangements amid forecast of heavy monsoon rains
FCCI demands maximum incentives for exporters
Every trade, sector and sub-sector given due representation in policy making: FC ..
Elon Musk confirms third child with Shivon Zilis, refutes ‘secret' birth claim ..
DIG Hazara meets Senior Management Course participants of National Institute of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM reviews school reorganization program34 minutes ago
-
Finance Bill 2024: Senate proposes 128 recommendations to National Assembly36 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara meets Senior Management Course participants of National Institute of Management30 minutes ago
-
Senator Bilal condoles Kasi demise30 minutes ago
-
Crime review meeting held30 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting of health insurance program30 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Muharram arrangements in Peshawar30 minutes ago
-
Social Welfare Department to hold anti-drug awareness walk30 minutes ago
-
Kitchen gardening can help reduce kitchen budget: Experts30 minutes ago
-
FESCO shutdown program30 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police chief orders enhanced security for Muharram-ul-Haram30 minutes ago
-
Mini grids to be set up in each district of Sindh: Nasir Shah30 minutes ago