NEOC Warns Of Potential Floods, Landslide In AJK Due To Impending Heavy Rainfall

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 07:38 PM

The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) on Tuesday warned of possible urban flooding in cities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and a risk of landslides in hilly areas due to expected rainfall within the next 12 to 24 hours

According to the weather advisory issued by NDMA's NEOC, widespread heavy rainfall is expected within the next 12 to 24 hours across various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Mirpur, Dadyal, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Kotli, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Sharda, Haveli, and surrounding areas.

According to the weather advisory issued by NDMA’s NEOC, widespread heavy rainfall is expected within the next 12 to 24 hours across various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Mirpur, Dadyal, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Kotli, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Sharda, Haveli, and surrounding areas.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has urged residents in vulnerable regions to exercise extreme caution near streams and flooded roads, avoid unnecessary travel, adhere to safety protocols, follow official directives,avoid contact with power lines and waterlogged areas during the ongoing heavy rainfall.

