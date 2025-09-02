NEOC Warns Of Potential Floods, Landslide In AJK Due To Impending Heavy Rainfall
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 07:38 PM
The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) on Tuesday warned of possible urban flooding in cities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and a risk of landslides in hilly areas due to expected rainfall within the next 12 to 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) on Tuesday warned of possible urban flooding in cities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and a risk of landslides in hilly areas due to expected rainfall within the next 12 to 24 hours.
According to the weather advisory issued by NDMA’s NEOC, widespread heavy rainfall is expected within the next 12 to 24 hours across various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Mirpur, Dadyal, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Kotli, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Sharda, Haveli, and surrounding areas.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has urged residents in vulnerable regions to exercise extreme caution near streams and flooded roads, avoid unnecessary travel, adhere to safety protocols, follow official directives,avoid contact with power lines and waterlogged areas during the ongoing heavy rainfall.
Recent Stories
Kalash Marriage Bill termed as historic breakthrough for religious harmony
Earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP cities
Irrigation Minister directs 24-hour surveillance of Indus River
Rs450 million approved for establishment of 1122 Emergency center in Duki: Sarda ..
Timely completion of ongoing projects vital for development, prosperity of Loral ..
NEOC warns of potential floods, landslide in AJK due to impending heavy rainfall
Ch Armaghan vows swift relief for Bajwat flood victims
UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for Palestinians
FMC hosts transformative self-defense workshop to empower women
Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming World Athletics Championship 2025
PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilateral ties
ICH Case, CCP recovers Rs 495 million Penalty from LDI operators
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kalash Marriage Bill termed as historic breakthrough for religious harmony3 seconds ago
-
Earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP cities5 seconds ago
-
Irrigation Minister directs 24-hour surveillance of Indus River57 seconds ago
-
Rs450 million approved for establishment of 1122 Emergency center in Duki: Sardar Masood58 seconds ago
-
Timely completion of ongoing projects vital for development, prosperity of Loralai: MPA59 seconds ago
-
NEOC warns of potential floods, landslide in AJK due to impending heavy rainfall1 minute ago
-
Ch Armaghan vows swift relief for Bajwat flood victims1 minute ago
-
DC Matiari directs officials to stay alert amid potential flood threat29 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minorities Affairs minister visits PBS Flood Damage Assessment Unit Narowal29 minutes ago
-
EU extends condolences over loss of lives caused by floods in Pakistan29 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara reviews preparations for District Service Delivery Conference29 minutes ago
-
Providing relief to flood victims in Sindh, top priority of Federal Govt: Raja Ansari29 minutes ago