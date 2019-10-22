UrduPoint.com
Neonatal Non-invasive Ventilation Workshop Held In KTH

Tue 22nd October 2019

A workshop on neonatal non-invasive ventilation Tuesday conducted in department of Child Health Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) to treat the patients with modern lines

In the workshop noninvasive ventilation in general and bubble continuous positive airway pressure in special was discussed for the management of neonates and infants with breathing difficulty.

The workshop was chaired by Acting Medical Director and Chairman of Pediatric Department Prof Dr Irshad Ahmad.

The organizers of the workshop was Associate Prof Dr Sabir Khan, Registrar Dr Arshad Khan and Registrar Dr Ejaz Ahmed and was facilitated by Prof Dr Sajjad ur Rehman Senior neonatologist.

About 30 participants from department of Child Health participated in workshop including Associate Prof Dr Jan Muhammad, Associate Prof Dr Sabahat Amir, Asst Prof Dr Zia Muhammad, Asst Prof Dr Abdul Khaliq, Asst Prof Dr Arshia Munir, Asst Prof Dr Shazia Bahar, Asst Dr Imad Ali Shah, postgraduate residents and staff nurses.

