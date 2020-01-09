UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Neonate On Ventilator Dies Due To Fire Outbreak

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 04:31 PM

Neonate on ventilator dies due to fire outbreak

A neonate, placed on a ventilator, at the intensive care unit (ICU), National Institute of Child Health (NICH) passed away Thursday of severe suffocation consequent to sudden outbreak of fire in the section

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A neonate, placed on a ventilator, at the intensive care unit (ICU), National Institute of Child Health (NICH) passed away Thursday of severe suffocation consequent to sudden outbreak of fire in the section.

A senior NICH official confirming the incident expressed his deep sorrow and shared sympathy with the bereaved family.

According to him, an enquiry is being initiated to ascertain the exact cause which may also be made public if allowed under rules and regulations.

NICH is one of the three major tertiary care facilities in Karachi that as per orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, are currently in process of being placed again under the control of Federal government.

Prior to the 18th amendment in the country's constitution (2010) NICH, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) were managed by federal ministry of health.

It was only in recent past that unexplained instances of blaze were also registered in the other two hospitals with investigations still in process.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Fire Supreme Court May Post Family Government

Recent Stories

Huawei’s Midrange Killer HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 Go ..

7 minutes ago

Teens under 18-year of age could not be able to  ..

7 minutes ago

About 75 percent construction work of Sialkot-Laho ..

16 minutes ago

Ukraine in national mourning after deadly airliner ..

16 minutes ago

South Korea Has No Immediate Plans to Evacuate Com ..

16 minutes ago

Lebanese Court Bans Former Nissan CEO Ghosn From L ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.