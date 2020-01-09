Neonate on ventilator dies due to fire outbreak

A neonate, placed on a ventilator, at the intensive care unit (ICU), National Institute of Child Health (NICH) passed away Thursday of severe suffocation consequent to sudden outbreak of fire in the section

A senior NICH official confirming the incident expressed his deep sorrow and shared sympathy with the bereaved family.

According to him, an enquiry is being initiated to ascertain the exact cause which may also be made public if allowed under rules and regulations.

NICH is one of the three major tertiary care facilities in Karachi that as per orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, are currently in process of being placed again under the control of Federal government.

Prior to the 18th amendment in the country's constitution (2010) NICH, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) were managed by federal ministry of health.

It was only in recent past that unexplained instances of blaze were also registered in the other two hospitals with investigations still in process.