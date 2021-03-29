UrduPoint.com
Nepal Ambassador Urges For Direct Flights To Promote Bilateral Trade

Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Nepal Tapas Adhikari Monday stressed that Pakistan International Airline (PIA) should explore the possibility of starting direct flights between Islamabad and Kathmandu which would help promoting two-way trade between the two countries.

The ambassador made these remarks during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) .

He said both the Nepal enjoyed cordial relationships and with the resumption of flights, it would further strengthen the close trade ties between the two countries.

The ambassador said that Pakistan and Nepal had great scope to enhance cooperation in the tourism sector as both countries possessed the highest peaks in the world.

"Both countries are important members of SAARC and stressed that Pakistani business community should visit Nepal while he would also try to bring a delegation of Nepalese businessmen to Pakistan for promoting business linkages between both countries", he added.

Speaking on the occasion, RCCI President Mohammad Nasir Mirza gave a short summary of RCCI's current and ongoing programs.

He said that both countries should focus on developing strong business linkages between their private sectors in order to explore all untapped areas of bilateral trade and economic relations as the current volume of trade was far less than the actual potential of both countries, adding tourism, pharmaceutical and IT were key sectors where possible joint ventures could be made.

