Nepal envoy calls on Tariq Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Mr. Tapas Adhikari on Monday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Foreign Affairs (SAPM), Syed Tariq Fatemi and discussed mutual cooperation between the two countries and the evolution of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) as a vibrant organization promoting better understanding among the member states.

"During the meeting, we discussed the Nepal-Pakistan bilateral relationship and its historical developments," said the Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan while talking to APP.