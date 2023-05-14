Nepal envoy congratulates Naila, Nadia Sadpara for successfully ascending Mt Everest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari on Sunday congratulated Naila Kiani, Nadia Azad and Sajid Ali Sadpara for successfully ascending Mt Everest (8848m), the world's tallest mountain.

The envoy talking to APP congratulated Naila Kiani the first Pakistani, Nadia Azad (British Pakistani) and Sajid Ali Sadpara for achieving this and said, "Well done".

The envoy said, "This will inspire other Pakistani women forthcoming in mountaineering.

" "They can be a good example and encouragement for Pakistani women." According to the Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan, Naila Kiani became the first Pakistani woman climber to summit five peaks of over 8,000m height when she successfully ascended Mt Everest (8848m), the world's tallest mountain.She reached the summit point at 8:02 am."Nadia Azad and Sajid Ali Sadpara made the nation proud today, they also summited Mount Everest (8,848.86m), the world's tallest peak and hoisted the country's flag atop the peak.