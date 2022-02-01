Nepal reports falling daily COVID-19 cases as fewer people get tested

KATHMANDU, Feb. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) --:Major hospitals based in Kathmandu, Nepal's capital, are seeing fewer people lining up to get tested for the coronavirus in the last few days, and the South Asian country has been reporting falling daily cases.

"Around 250 to 300 people are getting tested for coronavirus every day in the last few days," said Dr.

Prajwol Shrestha, deputy director at Bir Hospital, the largest hospital in Nepal now treating COVID-19 patients only. "As many as 500 people were tested in a day just a week ago."The Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital also has fewer visitors coming for testing.

"We have not seen a rush of people queuing for PCR tests at our hospital over the last one week compared with the previous week," said Dr. Sher Bahadur Pun, chief of the Clinical Research Unit at the hospital.