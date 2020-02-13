Nepalese ambassador calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Nepal Sewa Lamsal called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed matters of mutual interest including regional situation during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

The Governor Punjab said that Pakistan was safe destination for tourism, adding that Pakistan was a very important destination for the Nepalese as there were many religious Buddhist sites in the country.

He said many religious sites were being opened for the foreign tourists in the country.

Sarwar also promised best facilities to the Nepalese students at the universities in Punjab, adding, exchange programs in trade would also be started.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Pakistan, under Prime Minister Imran Khan, was desirous of friendly relations with all the countries in the region.

The ambassador stressed the need to foster bilateral ties between the two countries.