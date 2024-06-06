Nepalese Ambassador Calls On KP Governor
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Tapas Adhikari, Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan here Thursday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor House and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.
They also discussed an increasing cooperation in different sectors between the two countries especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Governor invited Nepalese business community to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Faisal Karim Kundi said trade sector would be largely benefited with the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.
He said that vast opportunities of investment in different sectors including mines, mineral, energy, gemstones and tourism are existed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and wants equal opportunities for educated male and female besides youth to excel in their respective fields to increase pace of economic development.
The Governor said that technical manpower and educated youth would be largely benefited from foreign investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Governor said that Pakistan especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was placed in an important strategic geographical location in world.
The Nepalese Ambassador stressed on expanding bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries for mutual benefits of people of Pakistan and Nepal.
The Nepalese Ambassador said that there is historic relations between Pakistan and Nepal.
Recent Stories
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven drug peddlers netted7 minutes ago
-
Child beggars swarm twin cities’ before advent of eid16 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested16 minutes ago
-
Six held for power theft16 minutes ago
-
62,000 gutka pouches seized, 2 arrested in Mirpurkhas17 minutes ago
-
Police claim to arrest three bike lifters with 26 stolen motorcycles17 minutes ago
-
Secretary Energy, PESCO chief assure to address load shedding issue in Kohat26 minutes ago
-
Halal Food Authority conducts operation26 minutes ago
-
Shop sealed for decanting LPG illegally37 minutes ago
-
7 farmers booked37 minutes ago
-
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year37 minutes ago
-
Child beggars swarm twin cities’ before advent of eid46 minutes ago