UrduPoint.com

Nepalese Envoy Calls On Shahadat Awan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Nepalese envoy calls on Shahadat Awan

Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari Wednesday called on Minister of State for Law and Justice Senator Shahadat Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari Wednesday called on Minister of State for Law and Justice Senator Shahadat Awan.

During the meeting, they discussed ways and means to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Nepal and Pakistan, said a news release issued by the Embassy of Nepal in Pakistan.

Besides, the two sides agreed on promoting parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nepal

Recent Stories

PTI disappoints nation, miserably fails to deliver ..

PTI disappoints nation, miserably fails to deliver: Anwar Saifullah

3 minutes ago
 Dharejo invites Turkish businessmen to invest in P ..

Dharejo invites Turkish businessmen to invest in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 China remains Germany's main supplier of rare eart ..

China remains Germany's main supplier of rare earths

3 minutes ago
 Oil & gas exploration companies fulfilling corpora ..

Oil & gas exploration companies fulfilling corporate social responsibilities

3 minutes ago
 Specialists praise capabilities and security of Du ..

Specialists praise capabilities and security of Dubai Health&#039;s NABIDH digit ..

40 minutes ago
 Actress Roohi Bano remembered on her 4th death ann ..

Actress Roohi Bano remembered on her 4th death anniversary

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.