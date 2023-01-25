Nepalese envoy calls on Shahadat Awan

Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari Wednesday called on Minister of State for Law and Justice Senator Shahadat Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari Wednesday called on Minister of State for Law and Justice Senator Shahadat Awan.

During the meeting, they discussed ways and means to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Nepal and Pakistan, said a news release issued by the Embassy of Nepal in Pakistan.

Besides, the two sides agreed on promoting parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.