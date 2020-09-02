UrduPoint.com
Nepalese Envoy Pays Farewell Call On Foreign Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:47 PM

Outgoing Ambassador of Nepal in Pakistan Sewa Lamsal Adhikari Wednesday paid a farewell call on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Outgoing Ambassador of Nepal in Pakistan Sewa Lamsal Adhikari Wednesday paid a farewell call on Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood here.

During the meeting, the foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further fortify strong, multidimensional ties with Nepal.

He lauded Nepal's leadership role in South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation and thanked the ambassador for her rich contributions to enhanced relationship.

