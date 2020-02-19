UrduPoint.com
Nepali Delegation Urges Civil Society To Join Hands For Global Peace Campaign Held At Hyderabad Press Club

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 07:22 PM

Nepalese peace activists have called upon civil society and the people of Pakistan to join hands in their global campaign to achieve sustainable development goals of the United Nations Organizations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Nepalese peace activists have called upon civil society and the people of Pakistan to join hands in their global campaign to achieve sustainable development goals of the United Nations Organizations.

A six member delegation of 'Jai Jagat Movement' headed by Jagat Bahadur Basnet on Wednesday visited Hyderabad Press Club and held an interactive session with media persons about their global campaign for peace and justice.

'Eradication of poverty, Social inclusion, Climate Justice and Non-violent resolution of conflicts are the main objectives of our campaign, Jagat Bahadur Basnet said and expressed hope that they will achieve these goals with the help of people, civil society members, peasants and other marginal sections of society.

Replying to a question regarding current situation in occupied Kashmir, he said Kashmir issue must be resolved as per the wishes of the people as human rights violations were hindering the efforts for maintaining peace in the region.

Jagat Bahadur said the global march for peace and justice which had been started from New Delhi in the month of October 2019 was in progress and it will be culminated at Geneva in the month of September 2020 after completing 14000 kilometer journey. The global march will reach the destination after passing through 10 countries of the world, he added.

Jagat Bahadur said "we are expecting to join 10 thousand people (five thousand each from Europe and Non-Europe countries) at Geneva in the last week of September, 2020.

He stressed that equal distribution of resources among people was the need of the hour because unequal distribution had made the lives of majority of the people miserable.

If we have to save our planet we should have to put our system in order and distribute our resources equally among all, Jagat Bhadur added.

Elaborating the second point, Jagat Bahadur said environmental issues had created humanitarian crisis in different parts of the world which must be resolved by commoditizing the natural resources such as land, water and forests.

He said due to use of chemicals, fertilizers and pesticides in the fields a large number of people were dying from cancer and that was directly related with the environmental crisis.

He said due to environmental crisis resources had been utilized to for establishing more hospitals, agricultural land was converting into non agriculture sector and people were facing environmental crisis.

Jagat Bahadur said 'Jay Jagat Movement' was aimed at creating level playing ground for all sections of society so that they could be provided equal opportunities to live with.

He called upon civil society to come up with renewed commitment and participate in their movement so that marginalized sections of society such as peasants, labourers, women and children could be given equal opportunities in creating crisis free world.

Geeta Pandit, Bhawani Ghimire, Jagat Bahadur Deuja, Lyam Bahadur Darjee, Ghimir Bhabani and others were also among the part of delegation who visited Hyderabad Press Club. The civil society activist and writer Zulifiqar Halepoto was also present on the occasion.

The traditional gifts of 'Ajraks' were presented to all members of the delegation by office bearers of Hyderabad Press Club.

