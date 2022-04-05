UrduPoint.com

Nepali Envoy Calls On COAS; Lauds Pakistan's Efforts For Regional Stability

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Nepali envoy calls on COAS; lauds Pakistan's efforts for regional stability

Ambassador of Nepal Tapas Adhikari Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Nepal Tapas Adhikari Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to improve bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS said that Pakistan wished to enhance long term multi-domain relations with Nepal based on common interests.

The Army Chief reiterated that all regional countries needed to work collectively for enduring peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

