Nepali experts visit brick kilns in tehsil Jaranwala

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 07:28 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A 6-member delegation of experts from Nepal visited tehsil Jaranwala on Friday.

The delegation headed by Engr Shankar Chand went to the largest brick kiln in Asia running under zigzag technology and gave some suggestions for improvement. The delegation reviewed the various stages of brick manufacturing and shared some technical tips to improve the technology.

Later, talking to the media, Engr Shankar Chand said that in 2017, Nepal had provided support in developing zigzag brick kiln technology.

He was happy to see that the technology is being used in a good way, he said.

Engr Prem, a member of the delegation said that they were reviewing kilns across Punjab and giving suggestions for improvement.

Assistant Director Environment Usman Azhar was also accompanied. He said that zigzag technology has proved very helpful to curtail environmental pollution. He said that efforts were being made to transfer all the brick kilns on zigzag technology in the district.

