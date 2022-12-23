ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari here on Friday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Faisal Karim Kundi and discussed bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

The envoy during the meeting discussed the recent political development in Nepal. "We also discussed the Nepal-Pakistan relations and ways to further strengthen ties between the two countries", Tapas Adhikari said.