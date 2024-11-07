Nepal's Outgoing Ambassador Calls On PM Shehbaz Sharif
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 06:58 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The outgoing Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari Thursday paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House.
During the meeting, the prime minister stressed that Pakistan valued its friendly relations with Nepal. While fondly recalling his meeting with Nepalese Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli on the margins of the UNGA in New York in September this year, the prime minister underscored the need to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment.
PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Ambassador Adhikari's efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Nepal, while acknowledging his role in promoting people-to-people contacts and cultural exchange between the two countries.
Ambassador Adhikari praised Pakistan's progress under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership and expressed gratitude for the support extended to him during his tenure in Pakistan.
The prime minister emphasized the need to enhance regional cooperation for peace and prosperity of the peoples of South Asia.
