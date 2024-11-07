Open Menu

Nepal's Outgoing Ambassador Calls On PM Shehbaz Sharif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 06:58 PM

Nepal's outgoing ambassador calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif

The outgoing Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari Thursday paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The outgoing Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari Thursday paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House.

During the meeting, the prime minister stressed that Pakistan valued its friendly relations with Nepal. While fondly recalling his meeting with Nepalese Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli on the margins of the UNGA in New York in September this year, the prime minister underscored the need to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment.

PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Ambassador Adhikari's efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Nepal, while acknowledging his role in promoting people-to-people contacts and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Ambassador Adhikari praised Pakistan's progress under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership and expressed gratitude for the support extended to him during his tenure in Pakistan.

The prime minister emphasized the need to enhance regional cooperation for peace and prosperity of the peoples of South Asia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Exchange Progress New York Nepal September Asia P

Recent Stories

British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contrib ..

British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contributions to art, women’s empow ..

20 minutes ago
 NATO plays North Korea card in pitch to Trump on U ..

NATO plays North Korea card in pitch to Trump on Ukraine

1 minute ago
 2-Day training workshop on Contraceptive Self-Inje ..

2-Day training workshop on Contraceptive Self-Injection for family welfare worke ..

2 minutes ago
 UK sanctions Russia-backed Wagner group successor ..

UK sanctions Russia-backed Wagner group successor Africa Corps

2 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting on solarization of government b ..

ADC chairs meeting on solarization of government buildings in Abbottabad

2 minutes ago
 Public hospitals to be shifted to solar energy: mi ..

Public hospitals to be shifted to solar energy: minister

2 minutes ago
KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad

KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad

31 minutes ago
 68 alm-seekers arrested in last 7 days

68 alm-seekers arrested in last 7 days

7 minutes ago
 Bank Manager killed in shooting at bank in Kohat

Bank Manager killed in shooting at bank in Kohat

23 minutes ago
 Health experts underscore multidisciplinary colla ..

Health experts underscore multidisciplinary collaboration to enhance community ..

7 minutes ago
 Thal Jeep Rally opens with cultural events, fitnes ..

Thal Jeep Rally opens with cultural events, fitness checking of drivers, vehicle ..

7 minutes ago
 CIIE: Foreign firms race for "Low-Altitude Economy ..

CIIE: Foreign firms race for "Low-Altitude Economy" with EV production advantage ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan