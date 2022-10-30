Nephew allegedly kills uncle for honour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :A nephew opened fire and allegedly killed his uncle for honour in limits of Jatoi Police Station on Sunday.

According to police sources, a youth namely Muhammad Mohsin, a resident of Basti Dadwala Phulan Sharif, Tehsil Jatoi, was suspicious about illicit relations of his mother Miraj Mai with his uncle Muhammad Bilal Gabol for a long time.

On the day of the incident, Mohsin shot his uncle Muhammad Bilal to death.

SHO Jatoi Police Station Arshad Munir along with the police team reached the spot and arrested the accused Muhammad Mohsin and registered a case against him.

The Crime Scene Unit and the Police Forensic team have collected the necessary evidence from the crime scene.