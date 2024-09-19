Open Menu

Nephew Kills Two Uncles Over Property Dispute In Swabi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Nephew kills two uncles over property dispute in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A youth in Swabi shot dead his two uncles and injured one of his cousins over the ownership of a house in the limit area of Swabi police station, police informed on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, a youth, namely Salman had a dispute with his paternal uncles over a house’ ownership.

Last night he started firing and shot dead his two uncles namely Shamsher Ali and Akhtar Ali.

The firing also injured one of his cousins, Zulkafil.

"The accused managed to flee the area after committing the gory crime, the spokesman said.

The bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital.

Swabi police after registering a case have initiated search operation to arrest the killer.

