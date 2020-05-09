UrduPoint.com
Nephew Kills Uncle On Domestic Dispute In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:55 PM

Nephew kills uncle on domestic dispute in Multan

A young man stabbed his uncle to death on a domestic dispute in limits of Makhdoom Rashid Police Station in wee hours of Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :A young man stabbed his uncle to death on a domestic dispute in limits of Makhdoom Rashid Police Station in wee hours of Saturday.

Police said the incident occurred at 7/MR, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, district Muzaffargarh where a 50-year old person Mehboob was stabbed by his nephew.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

