Nephew of a DSP killed by robbers in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :A nephew of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tariq Malik identified as Malik Riaz was killed on resistance to robbery at his home in the limits of Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station here Sunday night.

SHO Shahra-e-Noor Jahan Khalid Nadeem informed the media persons that the CCTV footage of the crime scene has been retrieved and investigation is underway.

Giving details, he said that five robbers entered into a bungalow in sector 14 Shadman town and made the whole family members hostage on gun point and started collecting cash and gold ornaments from there. Meanwhile Riaz, the Nephew of DSP offered resistance, on which one of the robbers fired at him.

As a result Malik Riaz injured critically and died on way to hospital.

The body of Malik Riaz, was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legalformality.