Nephew Shoots Uncle Dead In Danna Noral Village, Manages To Escape
Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 11:10 AM
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) In a tragic incident on Monday, a nephew shot and killed his uncle in Danna Noral village, an area under Nara Police Station jurisdiction and managed to escape from crime scene after committing the crime.
According to police sources, the deceased, identified as Lal Muhammad, had his son file a First Information Report (FIR) at Nara Police Station, stating, "My father was gunned down by Niaz Muhammad and his accomplices, who fled the scene." Initial investigations indicate longstanding enmity and disputes as the motive behind the shooting.
Upon receiving the report, police immediately arrived at the crime scene, secured it, and took custody of the deceased's body. The body was then shifted to a nearby hospital for a thorough post-mortem examination.
Police have initiated legal proceedings after registering a case under Section 302 of the law to seek justice in this tragic incident.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 215,600 cusecs water30 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh stresses to promote tourism sites of country, cultural activities for youngsters40 minutes ago
-
15 passengers suffer injuries as speeding van overturns in Kallar Kahar1 hour ago
-
Man tortured on charges of illicit relations1 hour ago
-
Triple murder over old enmity2 hours ago
-
Kubix Club joins hands with UNWTO to foster tourism cooperation and student exchange11 hours ago
-
Int’l Widow’s Day observed11 hours ago
-
Over 1.3 mln medical services rendered to pilgrims, health protocols effectively mitigated heat stre ..11 hours ago
-
Reforms were chalked out to uplift power sector: Minister12 hours ago
-
ICTP building trust, ensuring safety 60 days of unstoppable reforms12 hours ago
-
CM advocates online education for youths' economic empowerment13 hours ago
-
Attock district to usher new era of development, prosperity; Governor14 hours ago