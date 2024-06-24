Open Menu

Nephew Shoots Uncle Dead In Danna Noral Village, Manages To Escape

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Nephew shoots uncle dead in Danna Noral village, manages to escape

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) In a tragic incident on Monday, a nephew shot and killed his uncle in Danna Noral village, an area under Nara Police Station jurisdiction and managed to escape from crime scene after committing the crime.

According to police sources, the deceased, identified as Lal Muhammad, had his son file a First Information Report (FIR) at Nara Police Station, stating, "My father was gunned down by Niaz Muhammad and his accomplices, who fled the scene." Initial investigations indicate longstanding enmity and disputes as the motive behind the shooting.

Upon receiving the report, police immediately arrived at the crime scene, secured it, and took custody of the deceased's body. The body was then shifted to a nearby hospital for a thorough post-mortem examination.

Police have initiated legal proceedings after registering a case under Section 302 of the law to seek justice in this tragic incident.

