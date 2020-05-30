Nephews Kill Uncle In Kasur
Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 04:00 PM
A man was killed by his nephews over property dispute in Phoolnagar near here on Saturday
According to police, the incident occurred at Mohallah Sabri, Phoolnagar where three brothers- Maqsood, Masood and Shehzad clubbed to death his paternal uncle Pervaiz Iqbal.
Phoolnagar police have shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem.
Further investigation was underway.