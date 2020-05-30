Nephews kill uncle in Kasur

A man was killed by his nephews over property dispute in Phoolnagar near here on Saturday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :A man was killed by his nephews over property dispute in Phoolnagar near here on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at Mohallah Sabri, Phoolnagar where three brothers- Maqsood, Masood and Shehzad clubbed to death his paternal uncle Pervaiz Iqbal.

Phoolnagar police have shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.