Nephews kill uncle over domestic dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Two nephews on Sunday shot dead their uncle over a minor domestic dispute at village Rakh Sardaran of Khanpur and managed to escape after committing the crime.

According to the police sources, in the area of Kot Najibullah police station, real nephews Muhammad Din and Muhammad Akbar residents of Upper Dir killed their 70 years old uncle Rozi Khan over a domestic dispute at the village Rakh Sardaran and managed to flee from the crime scene after committing the crime.

The body of the deceased shifted to Rural Health Center (RHC) Kot Najibullah and later handed over to the family after completion of the medicolegal formalities.

Kot Najibullah police registered a murder case under section 302 and formed an investigation team that has started an operation to arrest the killers.