Nephrology machine, winter bedding donated to Allied Hospital-I

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Patient Welfare Society (PWS) has donated a nephrology machine worth Rs.1 million to Allied Hospital-I and warm bedding for the patients and their attendants.

President PWS Dr. Jaffar Hassan Mubarak handed over the machine to Medical Superintendent Allied Hospital-I Dr Muhammad Faheem Yousuf during a formal ceremony and said that this machine would help in non-surgical treatment for kidney stones by breaking them through advanced techniques.

He reiterated his commitment to continuing philanthropic activities to support patients and their families.

Speaking on the occasion, MS Dr Faheem Yousuf lauded the efforts of the patient welfare society and announced participation in future welfare initiatives alongside the Patient Welfare Society.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Faisalabad Medical University (FMU) Prof Dr. Zafar Ali Chaudhary and others were also present on the occasion.