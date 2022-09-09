Nephrology ward at Allied hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :A new nephrology ward was completed with the financial support of Rs 40 million by philanthropists here at Allied hospital.

Vice-chancellor Faisalabad Medical University prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry inaugurated the facility which comprises 48 beds.

The VC said that the nephrology ward will provide modern treatment facilities to patients suffering from kidney related diseases.

MS Dr Arshad Cheema, Head of Department Dr Bilal Javed, Prof Dr Amir Shaukat, Prof Amir Hussain and others were present.