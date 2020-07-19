UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nepotism Alleged In BZU Dean's Appointment

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Nepotism alleged in BZU Dean's appointment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :A senior professor of pharmacy department, Bahuddin Zakariya University (BZU) claimed of committing 'misappropriation' and 'promoting favoritism' in appointment of Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy in the university here on Sunday.

In his written statement issued here, Professor Dr Nisar Hussain Shah held complaint that the incumbent Dean of faculty of pharmacy Dr Muhammad Uzair whose notification was released on 17th July, 2020, had backing of a specific religio-political lobby working in the academia. He said he was a senior most professor and working already as an acting Dean for quite some time in the department. He said notification for appointment of the incumbent Dean had been changed for three times under 'malafide agenda'.

While contacted, BZU Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Kundi dispelled impression of committing any misappropriation or by-passing rules of the university in notifying the current Dean of Pharmacy department Professor Dr Muhammad Uzair.

He said, Dr Uzair was elevated to said portfolio by recommendation of competent promotional board. He said Chief Minister Punjab approved the recommendation before notifying him as the Dean. He said he couldn't go even inch against the merit both in administrative or academic affairs and everything was completed through open competitive process.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Bahauddin Zakariya University July Sunday 2020 Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

25 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE’s fight against coronavirus pande ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, de ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &#039;Emerg ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.