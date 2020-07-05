Nepotism & favoritism, reasons for destruction of institutions: Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information & Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that favoritism & nepotism promoted by PPP and PML-N governments were the reasons for destruction of institutions.

The PPP & PML-N leaders had been involved in deploying people to different institutions which suited to them and that fovortism had damaged the institutions, he stated while talking to a private tv channel program.

The PTI government was trying to ensure merit in every institution & taking steps to bringing reforms for better working. About judges video scandal, he said in the past, the leaders of PML-N had pressurized the judges & created hurdles for them.

The Opposition, he said had raised the issue of minus one because of Imran Khan who initiated the accountability process to eliminate corruption & purge society from corrupt elements involved in looting national money.

To a question, he said the credit went to Imran Khan's government which presented the sugar report before public.

To another question About fake degree holder pilots issue, he said incumbent government had tried best to address the matter.