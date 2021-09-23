UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Accepts Energy Ministry Request For Rationalization Of Subsidies

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 11:58 PM

NEPRA accepts Energy Ministry request for rationalization of subsidies

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday accepted the request of Energy Ministry for rationalization of subsidies as the Government presented their vision of provision of subsidies through Ehsaas Program by linking residential electricity meters with CNICs, as it would become possible to use Ehsaas socio-economic registry for provision of electricity subsidy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday accepted the request of Energy Ministry for rationalization of subsidies as the Government presented their vision of provision of subsidies through Ehsaas Program by linking residential electricity meters with CNICs, as it would become possible to use Ehsaas socio-economic registry for provision of electricity subsidy.

The Authority issued determination in the matter of Policy Guidelines forwarded by the Ministry of Energy (MoE) under Section 31 of Regulation, Generation, Transmission Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 for providing basis for Re-Targeting Power Sector Subsidies in future, said a press release.

The Authority approved Phase-I of the program only, keeping the consumers' rights prime, after ensuring that it has no financial implication on consumers.

The MoE has been directed to ensure provision of detailed workings including financial impact on each category of consumers, at the time of submission of Phase-II and Phase-III to the Authority.

The Authority would independently process Phase-II and Phase-III on its merits and would only consider it if the Authority is satisfied after making its own due diligence and following the due process of law.

Non-Time of Use (ToU) consumers have been bifurcated into two blocks of Protected and Unprotected categories and the 301-700 slab has been bifurcated into four slabs i.e. 301-400, 401-500, 501-600 & 601-700 with the same tariff. Thus, having no financial impact on the consumers.

The Definition of Life Line Consumer has been modified to include consumption upto 100 units (presently lifeline includes upto 50 units), having maximum of last twelve months and current month's consumption less than 100 units; two rates for less than 50 and less than 100 units would continue.

A new category of Protected consumers has been created for consumer consuming less than 200 kWh per month consistently for the past 6 months.

Related Topics

Electricity Nepra Same Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

10 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.