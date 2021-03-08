ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday celebrated the International Women's Day by highlighting social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women besides their important role in national development.

The authority marked the day for the first time aimed at empowering women and acknowledging their efforts and contributions, a news release said.

The event was attended by all NEPRA female employees and Head of Departments.

Chairman NEPRA's wife Erum Tauseef, who was the chief guest, appreciated the contributions and dynamic role of the female staff working with the authority in development of the power sector and hoped that they would also play a vital role in empowering women.