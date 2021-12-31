UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Allows 99 Paisa Per Unit Relief For 4th Quarter Of FY-2020-21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 01:20 PM

NEPRA allows 99 paisa per unit relief for 4th quarter of FY-2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has decided to extend 99 paisa per unit relief for 4th quarter of the Fiscal Year 2020-21 under quarterly adjustment mechanism.

According to an official document, the reduction in tariff would provide Rs 22.48 billion relief to the consumers.

The relief would be passed on across each category of consumers of X-WAPDA Power Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs) except lifeline and protected category consumers.

This reduction is valid for three months.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Authority determined Tariff for XWDISCOs individually for the FY 2018-19 & FY 2019-20, under the Single Year Tariff Regime (SYT).

For XWDISCOs under the Multi Year Tariff (MYT) regime, i.e. FESCO, LESCO and IESCO, the Authority as per the mechanism prescribed in their MYT determinations issued decision regarding adjustment in tariff component for the FY 2019- 20.

The said decisions were intimated to the Federal Government for notification in the official Gazette.

The uniform tariff so determined by the Authority was notified by the Federal Government, to be effective from February 12, 2021.

