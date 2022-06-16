NEPRA allows Rs 1.55 per unit increase for DISCOs under quarterly adjustment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Electric Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday allowed Rs 1.5547 per unit increase for all power distribution companies (DISCOs) under quarterly adjustment on uniform basis on all consumers except for lifeline and incremental Industrial Sale eligible for Industrial Support Package.

The Authority has approved positive amount of Rs. 39 billion on account of Quarterly Adjustment pertaining to 2nd Quarter of FY 2021-22 for DICSOs, said a notification.

The Authority has decided to apply the same from July 01, 2022, to be recovered within 03 months period from the date of notification.