UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Allows Rs 1.55 Per Unit Increase For DISCOs Under Quarterly Adjustment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2022 | 11:35 PM

NEPRA allows Rs 1.55 per unit increase for DISCOs under quarterly adjustment

The National Electric Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday allowed Rs 1.5547 per unit increase for all power distribution companies (DISCOs) under quarterly adjustment on uniform basis on all consumers except for lifeline and incremental Industrial Sale eligible for Industrial Support Package

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Electric Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday allowed Rs 1.5547 per unit increase for all power distribution companies (DISCOs) under quarterly adjustment on uniform basis on all consumers except for lifeline and incremental Industrial Sale eligible for Industrial Support Package.

The Authority has approved positive amount of Rs. 39 billion on account of Quarterly Adjustment pertaining to 2nd Quarter of FY 2021-22 for DICSOs, said a notification.

The Authority has decided to apply the same from July 01, 2022, to be recovered within 03 months period from the date of notification.

Related Topics

Nepra Sale Same July All From Billion

Recent Stories

Action plan worked out for demolition of dangerous ..

Action plan worked out for demolition of dangerous buildings in district South

3 minutes ago
 Check posts set to contain spread of LSV, Congo in ..

Check posts set to contain spread of LSV, Congo in sacrificial animals

3 minutes ago
 Fake official arrested

Fake official arrested

3 minutes ago
 Scientists find new population of polar bears in s ..

Scientists find new population of polar bears in sea-ice free region

5 minutes ago
 PTA registers Hong Kong based social media company ..

PTA registers Hong Kong based social media company

5 minutes ago
 Italy's Eni says Gazprom supplies reduced for seco ..

Italy's Eni says Gazprom supplies reduced for second day

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.