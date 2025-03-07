Open Menu

NEPRA Announces Cut In Power Tariff Nationwide Under Monthly FCA

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 01:00 AM

NEPRA announces cut in power tariff nationwide under monthly FCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a reduction in electricity prices for consumers across the country under the monthly fuel charge adjustment (FCA).

According to the official notification, the national average Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) has been reduced by Rs.2.1240 per unit, bringing the actual fuel cost to Rs.10.8860 per kWh from the earlier reference rate of Rs.13.0100 per kWh.

The electricity rates for Karachi consumers have been reduced by Rs3 per unit, while rates for consumers in other parts of the country have been lowered by Rs2.12 per unit, said a notification.

NEPRA issued separate notifications for the adjustments, stating that consumers will receive the relief in their March electricity bills.

The reduction for K-Electric consumers is based on the December 2024 monthly adjustment, while the decrease for other consumers nationwide is applied under the January 2025 adjustment.

This FCA reduction applies to most categories, except for lifeline consumers, protected consumers, electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS), and prepaid customers.

The Federal government last month announced reinstating benefits of fuel cost adjustments for the electricity consumers using up to 300 units and agricultural tube-wells, aiming to ease financial burden on the households and farmers.

The benefit of reduced fuel adjustment charges was initially stopped for consumers using up to 300 units in June 2015, according to a spokesperson of the Power Division.

NEPRA has directed Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs) to ensure compliance with court orders while implementing the new rates.

Recent Stories

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north ..

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

2 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..

2 minutes ago
 Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

47 minutes ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

7 minutes ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

2 hours ago
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 ..

Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days

7 minutes ago
 Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death a ..

Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary

7 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Paki ..

Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots

7 minutes ago
 Reiffel, Illingworth appointed on-field umpires fo ..

Reiffel, Illingworth appointed on-field umpires for ICC CT final

7 minutes ago
 SBP to announce the Monetary Policy on Monday

SBP to announce the Monetary Policy on Monday

7 minutes ago
 NA body reviews PSDP schemes for the FY-25-26, dir ..

NA body reviews PSDP schemes for the FY-25-26, directs local residents should be ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan