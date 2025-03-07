NEPRA Announces Cut In Power Tariff Nationwide Under Monthly FCA
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 01:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a reduction in electricity prices for consumers across the country under the monthly fuel charge adjustment (FCA).
According to the official notification, the national average Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) has been reduced by Rs.2.1240 per unit, bringing the actual fuel cost to Rs.10.8860 per kWh from the earlier reference rate of Rs.13.0100 per kWh.
The electricity rates for Karachi consumers have been reduced by Rs3 per unit, while rates for consumers in other parts of the country have been lowered by Rs2.12 per unit, said a notification.
NEPRA issued separate notifications for the adjustments, stating that consumers will receive the relief in their March electricity bills.
The reduction for K-Electric consumers is based on the December 2024 monthly adjustment, while the decrease for other consumers nationwide is applied under the January 2025 adjustment.
This FCA reduction applies to most categories, except for lifeline consumers, protected consumers, electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS), and prepaid customers.
The Federal government last month announced reinstating benefits of fuel cost adjustments for the electricity consumers using up to 300 units and agricultural tube-wells, aiming to ease financial burden on the households and farmers.
The benefit of reduced fuel adjustment charges was initially stopped for consumers using up to 300 units in June 2015, according to a spokesperson of the Power Division.
NEPRA has directed Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs) to ensure compliance with court orders while implementing the new rates.
Recent Stories
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..
European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days
Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary
Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots
Reiffel, Illingworth appointed on-field umpires for ICC CT final
SBP to announce the Monetary Policy on Monday
NA body reviews PSDP schemes for the FY-25-26, directs local residents should be ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NEPRA announces cut in power tariff nationwide under monthly FCA2 minutes ago
-
BJP’s Hindutva agenda cannot change ground realities in IIOJK: APHC1 hour ago
-
SP Potohar holds khuli kachehri at Police Lines2 hours ago
-
CJCSC, services chiefs condole demise of Admiral (Retd) Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey2 hours ago
-
Govt unveils Ramazan Relief package for low and middle income families2 hours ago
-
Police foils truck robbery2 hours ago
-
First printing museum to be inaugurated soon: Jam Ikram2 hours ago
-
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days7 minutes ago
-
Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary7 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews PSDP schemes for the FY-25-26, directs local residents should be exempt from toll ta ..15 minutes ago
-
Women’s week celebration inaugurates at GC University15 minutes ago
-
KP Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi directs for practical steps to ensure compulsory ..15 minutes ago