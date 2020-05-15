UrduPoint.com
NEPRA Appellate Tribunal Established

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:55 PM

NEPRA appellate tribunal established

The Ministry of Law and Justice (Molaw) has established an appellate tribunal for the purpose of exercising jurisdiction under NEPRA Act at Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice (Molaw) has established an appellate tribunal for the purpose of exercising jurisdiction under NEPRA Act at Islamabad.

Such tribunal will have territorial jurisdiction in the whole country and will be effective immediately.

A notification has been issued in this regard by the Molaw in exercise of powers conferred by section 12-A of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Act, 2018 (NEPRA Act).

