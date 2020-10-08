Nepra approves 0. 83 per unit increase in power tariff

(@fidahassanain)

Nepra increased power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment of electricity which would be charged in consumer bills in the next months.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 8th, 2020) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved Rs. 0.83 per unit increase in power tariff on Thursday.

The authority increased power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment of electricity.

According to latest reports, the fuel adjustment charges for the month of July would be charged in consumer bills in next month.

This tariff hike would put an additional burden of Rs10 billion on power consumers.

The power regulator gave its approval after hearing a request by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) that sought an increase of Rs0.83 in electricity rates.

The increase in electricity prices would apply to all consumers except Life Line, they added.