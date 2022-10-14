NEPRA approves 19 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved 19 paisa per unit increase in power tariff under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for August for Wapda power distribution Companies (DISCOs).

In petition, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought 22 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for August. The authority had conducted public hearing on September 29, said a notification issued here.

The FCA for July was charged as Rs4.34 per unit which was for one month.

The NEPRA would charge Rs4.15 per unit less FCA for August as compared to July and would be applicable on billing month of October. The increase would also be applicable to all consumers except lifeline and electric vehicle charging stations.

However, it would not be applicable to consumers of K-Electric.

The NEPRA also approved Rs4.89 per unit reduction in power tariff for consumers of K-Electric for August under FCA mechanism, said another notification. K-Electric had requested Rs 4.21 per unit decrease in the tariff for the said period.

Earlier, the authority had charged Rs4.12 per unit reduction in the FCA for July. The FCA for August was 77 paisa less than month of July.

However, it would not be applicable to the consumers using up to 300 units, lifeline, agri consumers and electric vehicle charging stations.