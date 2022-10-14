UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Approves 19 Paisa Per Unit Increase In Power Tariff For August

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 03:00 PM

NEPRA approves 19 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved 19 paisa per unit increase in power tariff under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for August for Wapda power distribution Companies (DISCOs).

In petition, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought 22 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for August. The authority had conducted public hearing on September 29, said a notification issued here.

The FCA for July was charged as Rs4.34 per unit which was for one month.

The NEPRA would charge Rs4.15 per unit less FCA for August as compared to July and would be applicable on billing month of October. The increase would also be applicable to all consumers except lifeline and electric vehicle charging stations.

However, it would not be applicable to consumers of K-Electric.

The NEPRA also approved Rs4.89 per unit reduction in power tariff for consumers of K-Electric for August under FCA mechanism, said another notification. K-Electric had requested Rs 4.21 per unit decrease in the tariff for the said period.

Earlier, the authority had charged Rs4.12 per unit reduction in the FCA for July. The FCA for August was 77 paisa less than month of July.

However, it would not be applicable to the consumers using up to 300 units, lifeline, agri consumers and electric vehicle charging stations.

Related Topics

Hearing Nepra Vehicle Agri July August September October All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chanc ..

Vivo Visual Creator Short Film Contest — A Chance to Win Cash Prizes and Amazi ..

24 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title wi ..

Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title win over NZ

3 hours ago
 England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connec ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connectivity agenda

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.