NEPRA approves 8 paisa per unit hike in power tariff for Sept

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved 8 pasia per unit increase in power tariff for September for X-Wapda power distribution companies (DISCOs) under monthly fuel adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The regulator conducted public hearing on October 26 with Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooq in the chair.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) sought 20 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for September under FCA. Earlier, 19 paisa FCA was charged from the consumers for month of August. The FCA for September would be charged 11 paisa less as compared to August, said a notification.

The raise would be applicable for one month and would be recovered in billing month of November.

The FCA would be applicable to all consumers except lifeline, electric vehicles charging stations and K-Electric consumers.