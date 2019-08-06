UrduPoint.com
NEPRA approves 9 paisa reduction in power tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday rejected the Central Power Purchase Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) request to raise power tariff six paisa for June and approved to slash power tariff 9 paisa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday rejected the Central Power Purchase Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) request to raise power tariff six paisa for June and approved to slash power tariff 9 paisa.

The NEPRA announced power reduction in the tariff under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism during a public hearing held here.

The consumers would get a relief of Rs 1.1 billion due to slash in the power tariff.

However, the reduction would not be applicable to the consumers using upto 300 units, K-Electric and agri connections.

The CPPA-G had sought six paisa increase in power tariff for the month of June under monthly fuel adjustment formula.

The CPPA-G maintained that it had charged consumers a reference tariff of Rs5.1130 per unit against the actual fuel cost of Rs5.1800 per unit during the said period.

The CPPA said the total energy from all sources remained at 12,818 Gwh in June and the total cost was calculated to Rs.66.400 billion with an average per unit fuel cost of Rs.5.18 per unit.

Some 29.19 per cent of electricity was generated from hydel, 27.47 per cent from RLNG, 14.19 per cent from local gas, wind 2.99 per cent, nuclear 4.09 per cent and furnace oil 5.28 per cent during the said period.

