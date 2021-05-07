NEPRA approves adjustments in tariff for 1st, 2nd quarters of FY 2020-21

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Quarterly Adjustment in tariff pertaining to 1st and 2nd Quarter of FY 2020-21 for X WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDICSOs)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Quarterly Adjustment in tariff pertaining to 1st and 2nd Quarter of FY 2020-21 for X WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDICSOs).

The XWDISCOs requested Rs. 91.367 billion under quarterly adjustment against which the Authority has approved Rs. 90.013 billion.

The allowed amount has an impact of around 90/kWh paisa on uniform basis on all consumer except for domestic lifeline and increment Industrial Sales eligible for Industrial Support Package.

The decision of the Authority would only become applicable after notification of the same by Federal Government, said a notification.

The decision as to how and when to pass the impact to the consumers would be taken by Federal Government keeping in view its socio � economic policy.