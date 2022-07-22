UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Approves Federal Govt Request Into Uniform Consumer-end Tariff

July 22, 2022

NEPRA approves federal govt request into uniform consumer-end tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved the request of the Federal government in motion regarding uniform consumer-end tariff for consumers of XWDISCOs and K-Electric

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved the request of the Federal government in motion regarding uniform consumer-end tariff for consumers of XWDISCOs and K-Electric.

The power regulator held public hearing into the matter on July 20, said a press release issued here Friday.

As per the request of the federal government, consumer-end Tariff would be increased in three phases i.e. July 2022, Aug-Sep 2022 and October 2022 onward. In first and 2nd phases Rs 3.50 per unit each increase would be made in the power tariff while 91 paisa in the third phase.

NEPRA determined different consumer-end for each distribution company (XWDISCO) on June 02, 2022.

The tariff has been determined for the FY 2022-23, which on national average is Rs.24.82/kWh, higher by Rs.7.91/kWh than the earlier determined national average tariff of Rs. 16.91/kWh.

The determined tariff was intimated to the government. The federal government as per NEPRA Act filed motion for determination of uniform consumer-end tariff after incorporating subsidy and surcharges for all the XWDISCOs and K-Electric.

No increase has been proposed for life line and protected category of consumers. The decision would be applicable once the federal government notifies the same.

