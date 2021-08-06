NEPRA approves fuel cost adjustments of K-E for Jan-June 21

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved fuel cost adjustments of K-Electric for period of January to June 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved fuel cost adjustments of K-Electric for period of January to June 2021.

Under the monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism, the regulator increased tariff for three months January, February and March while reduced for April, May and June, said the notification.

NEPRA enhanced Rs 1.25 per unit tariff for January, Rs 2.098 per unit for February and Rs 1.94 per unit for March under FCA mechanism. Similarly, the tariff was reduced Rs 0.549 per unit for April, Rs 0.949 per unit for May and Rs 0.150 per unit for June.

The positive FCA would be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers and it would be shown separately in the consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains.

Similarly, in case of negative FCAs, would be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers, consuming up-to 300 units and Agriculture Consumers of K-Electric.

It is hereby clarified that negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA was also applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level.

Further industrial consumers availing Industrial Support Package would not get the benefit of Negative FCA on incremental sales only. They would, however, get the benefit of negative FCA on base tariff billed units.