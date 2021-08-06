UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Approves Fuel Cost Adjustments Of K-E For Jan-June 21

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 04:21 PM

NEPRA approves fuel cost adjustments of K-E for Jan-June 21

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved fuel cost adjustments of K-Electric for period of January to June 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved fuel cost adjustments of K-Electric for period of January to June 2021.

Under the monthly fuel cost adjustment mechanism, the regulator increased tariff for three months January, February and March while reduced for April, May and June, said the notification.

NEPRA enhanced Rs 1.25 per unit tariff for January, Rs 2.098 per unit for February and Rs 1.94 per unit for March under FCA mechanism. Similarly, the tariff was reduced Rs 0.549 per unit for April, Rs 0.949 per unit for May and Rs 0.150 per unit for June.

The positive FCA would be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers and it would be shown separately in the consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains.

Similarly, in case of negative FCAs, would be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers, consuming up-to 300 units and Agriculture Consumers of K-Electric.

It is hereby clarified that negative adjustment on account of monthly FCA was also applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level.

Further industrial consumers availing Industrial Support Package would not get the benefit of Negative FCA on incremental sales only. They would, however, get the benefit of negative FCA on base tariff billed units.

Related Topics

Nepra Agriculture January February March April May June All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Awn Chaudhary resigned as Advisor to Punjab CM

Awn Chaudhary resigned as Advisor to Punjab CM

7 minutes ago
 FINA increases prize money for 15th FINA World Swi ..

FINA increases prize money for 15th FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dha ..

10 minutes ago
 Tanzania opposition leader in court on terrorism c ..

Tanzania opposition leader in court on terrorism charges

4 minutes ago
 Nineteen Rockets Fired From Lebanon at Israel - ID ..

Nineteen Rockets Fired From Lebanon at Israel - IDF Spokesman

4 minutes ago
 WFP Says Funding Gap Hinders Lifesaving Operations ..

WFP Says Funding Gap Hinders Lifesaving Operations in Myanmar Amid Deepening Hun ..

4 minutes ago
 34 disabled students get electric wheel chairs

34 disabled students get electric wheel chairs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.