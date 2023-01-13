UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Approves Increase In Power Tariff Of Various Categories For KE Consumers

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

NEPRA approves increase in power tariff of various categories for KE consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Rs 1.49 to Rs 4.45 per unit increase in power tariff for various categories for K-Electric while issuing decision on the motion of federal government regarding uniform power tariff for all power distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric.

The authority conducted public hearing on December 27, 2022 into the motion regarding uniform tariff submitted by the federal government with Chairman NEPRA in the chair.

The NEPRA had approved average Rs 3.30 per unit increase in the tariff of DISCOs under 4th quarter adjustments for year 2021-22. The Federal government has also requested the same increase for K-Electric like other DISCOs.

The adjustment would be charged as per units consumed during October, November, December 2022 and January 2023. The adjustment would be recovered in four months from January to April 2024.

Related Topics

Hearing Nepra Same January April October November December All From Government

Recent Stories

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Françai ..

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Française board meeting

8 minutes ago
 UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

23 minutes ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

1 hour ago
 Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI serie ..

Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI series final match against NZ

1 hour ago
 Minister for National Food Security dispels impres ..

Minister for National Food Security dispels impression of wheat shortage in coun ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.