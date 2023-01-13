NEPRA approves increase in power tariff of various categories for KE consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Rs 1.49 to Rs 4.45 per unit increase in power tariff for various categories for K-Electric while issuing decision on the motion of federal government regarding uniform power tariff for all power distribution companies (DISCOs) and K-Electric.

The authority conducted public hearing on December 27, 2022 into the motion regarding uniform tariff submitted by the federal government with Chairman NEPRA in the chair.

The NEPRA had approved average Rs 3.30 per unit increase in the tariff of DISCOs under 4th quarter adjustments for year 2021-22. The Federal government has also requested the same increase for K-Electric like other DISCOs.

The adjustment would be charged as per units consumed during October, November, December 2022 and January 2023. The adjustment would be recovered in four months from January to April 2024.