NEPRA Approves Reduction In Power Tariff By 9 Paisas Per Unit

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:16 PM

NEPRA approves reduction in power tariff by 9 paisas per unit

NEPRA has approved 9 paisa per unit reduction in power tariff.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) NEPRA has approved 9 paisa per unit reduction in power tariff .According to media reports NEPRA has reduced electricity tariff by 9 paisa per unit.

The reduction of electricity tariff has been approved under Fuel Adjustment Surcharge of June.

The consumers will get relief of Rs 1.10 billion.The decision of NEPRA will not apply on K-Electric and those domestic and agricultural consumers who use electricity up to 300 units.It is pertinent to mention here that the CPPA had requested to increase electricity tariff by 6 paisa per unit.

