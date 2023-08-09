Open Menu

NEPRA Approves Rs 2.31 Per Unit Increase For K-Electric

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 12:40 PM

NEPRA approves Rs 2.31 per unit increase for K-Electric

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday notified Rs 2.31 per unit increase in power tariff for the consumers of K-Electric for June under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The K-Electric sought Rs 2.

34 per unit increase for the said period in its petition to the power regulator, said a notification issued here.

The Authority conducted a public hearing into the petition on July 26 under the chair of Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi.

The increase would be applicable to the billing month of August. It would also be applicable to all consumers of K-Electric except lifeline and electrical vehicle charging stations.

Related Topics

Hearing Nepra Vehicle June July August All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

36 minutes ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

4 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

12 hours ago
Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

12 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

13 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

13 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

13 hours ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

13 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan