NEPRA approves Rs 2.31 per unit increase for K-Electric

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday notified Rs 2.31 per unit increase in power tariff for the consumers of K-Electric for June under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The K-Electric sought Rs 2.

34 per unit increase for the said period in its petition to the power regulator, said a notification issued here.

The Authority conducted a public hearing into the petition on July 26 under the chair of Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi.

The increase would be applicable to the billing month of August. It would also be applicable to all consumers of K-Electric except lifeline and electrical vehicle charging stations.