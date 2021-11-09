UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Approves Rs 2.52 Per Unit Increase In Tariff For September

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:59 PM

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Rs 2.52 per unit increase in power tariff for September under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) mechanism for consumers of Ex-WAPDA distribution companies (DISCOs).

The authority has reviewed and assessed an increase of Rs 2.

5272/kWh in the applicable tariff for DISCOs on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of September 2021, said a notification.

The DISCOs had charged consumers a reference fuel tariff of Rs 5.02 per unit against the actual cost of Rs 7.55 per unit.

The increase would be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers and K-Electric, it further said. It shall be shown separately in the consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of September 2021.

