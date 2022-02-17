UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Approves Rs 2.59 Per Unit Decrease In Power Tariff For K-Electric

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 08:57 PM

NEPRA approves Rs 2.59 per unit decrease in power tariff for K-Electric

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Rs 2.59 per unit decrease in power tariff for the consumers of K-Electric for December 2021 under monthly fuel adjustment (FCA) mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Rs 2.59 per unit decrease in power tariff for the consumers of K-Electric for December 2021 under monthly fuel adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

"The Authority has approved negative FCA of (Rs 2.

593 kWh) for the month of December 2021 having an impact of Rs 3.03 billion, to be passed in the bills of March 2021", said a notification.

The FCA would be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers using 300 units and agricultural consumers. It would also be applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level.

Related Topics

Nepra March December All Billion

Recent Stories

Mill owner among two killed in Jaffarabad firing

Mill owner among two killed in Jaffarabad firing

2 minutes ago
 Eurostat Says Number of Businesses Opened in EU In ..

Eurostat Says Number of Businesses Opened in EU Increased 1.6% by Q4 2021

2 minutes ago
 EU Welcomes Progress in Resolution of Differences ..

EU Welcomes Progress in Resolution of Differences Between Bulgaria, North Macedo ..

2 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy on Assistance of West: We Do Not Need Tr ..

Zelenskyy on Assistance of West: We Do Not Need Troops With Foreign Flags on Our ..

2 minutes ago
 Kiev Sees No Reason for Direct Negotiations With D ..

Kiev Sees No Reason for Direct Negotiations With Donetsk, Luhansk - Zelenskyy

5 minutes ago
 US Ignored 'Package Nature' of Russian Proposals o ..

US Ignored 'Package Nature' of Russian Proposals on Security Guarantees - Moscow

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>