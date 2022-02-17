NEPRA approves Rs 2.59 per unit decrease in power tariff for K-Electric

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Rs 2.59 per unit decrease in power tariff for the consumers of K-Electric for December 2021 under monthly fuel adjustment (FCA) mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved Rs 2.59 per unit decrease in power tariff for the consumers of K-Electric for December 2021 under monthly fuel adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

"The Authority has approved negative FCA of (Rs 2.

593 kWh) for the month of December 2021 having an impact of Rs 3.03 billion, to be passed in the bills of March 2021", said a notification.

The FCA would be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers using 300 units and agricultural consumers. It would also be applicable to the domestic consumers having Time of Use (ToU) meters irrespective of their consumption level.